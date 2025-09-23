Rogobete on paracetamol side effects: I requested an informed opinion

„I saw the president’s statement… I am not commenting on his statement. I have requested the National Medicines Agency for an informed opinion, the recent studies in force and I will certainly make a statement and a firm response to this situation. Now I do not have a clear answer”, said Alexandru Rogobete, according to TVR.

He added that until now, no attention has been drawn to him by specialists on this subject.

„I believe that scientific results and specialized studies can demonstrate whether or not there is a link between paracetamol and a series of adverse reactions. As we well know, all medications have adverse reactions, both in the short and long term, but additional scientific studies are needed to be able to show, prove this,” adds the Minister of Health.

Asked what he recommends to people after the unproven statements made by Donald Trump, the Minister of Health said: „We do not know if they are unproven or not. For this reason, I have requested the National Medicines Agency to make a record of the most recent studies in the field. If there are studies that demonstrate this and these studies no longer recommend the consumption of paracetamol, most likely the manufacturer will also withdraw it from the market, we will not have to make a decision from this point of view. We are waiting for the ANM analysis and then we can discuss in full knowledge of the facts,” concluded Alexandru Rogobete.

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will notify doctors that acetaminophen use during pregnancy „may be associated with a very increased risk of autism,” despite decades of evidence showing it is safe, according to CNN.