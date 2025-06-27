Romania opens a new path in international research

This is the first time that a Romanian institute has received such a designation from UNESCO, which is a recognition of the level of Romanian research in the field of materials physics.

TRISE (Transfer of Research Results into STEM Education) is a UNESCO Chair-type program that seeks to connect research laboratories and classrooms. The basic idea is simple: to bring recent scientific discoveries directly to students and pupils, in order to better prepare future researchers.

The institute in Măgurele will coordinate a global network of similar institutes that have the same goal: to make science, technology, engineering and mathematics education more attractive and more connected to the realities of modern research.

This will allow Romanian researchers to collaborate more easily with colleagues abroad and Romanian students will have access to high-quality international educational programs.

The program will also allow local communities to benefit from the transfer of knowledge from laboratories to the economic and educational sectors.