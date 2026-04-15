Romania Sends Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon: 15 Tons of Food and Supplies for Civilians

“Romania is joining the European community in the effort to provide humanitarian support to the civilian population in Lebanon, which is facing a humanitarian crisis,” the official statement reads. The aid consists of food, tents, and shelter supplies—including sleeping bags, pillows, blankets, and bedding—from the national state reserves. The transport is being carried out by two military aircraft, a C-130 Hercules and a Spartan C-27J, which took off on the morning of April 15 from Base 90.

According to authorities, the aid will first arrive in Amman and will subsequently be transported to Beirut as part of a multinational humanitarian convoy.

The decision to provide support was made by the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), convened by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, in response to a request sent to Romania through the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

The operation is coordinated at the European level, and “European Civil Protection is funding 75% of the transport costs,” the press release further states.