Prima pagină » English » Romania Sends Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon: 15 Tons of Food and Supplies for Civilians

Romania Sends Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon: 15 Tons of Food and Supplies for Civilians

Romania is participating in a European effort to support the civilian population in Lebanon, affected by the security crisis in the Middle East, by sending a humanitarian shipment of 15 tons, according to a government statement.
Romania Sends Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon: 15 Tons of Food and Supplies for Civilians
Sursa foto: gov.ro/X/Colaj Mediafax
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
15 apr. 2026, 14:29, English

“Romania is joining the European community in the effort to provide humanitarian support to the civilian population in Lebanon, which is facing a humanitarian crisis,” the official statement reads. The aid consists of food, tents, and shelter supplies—including sleeping bags, pillows, blankets, and bedding—from the national state reserves. The transport is being carried out by two military aircraft, a C-130 Hercules and a Spartan C-27J, which took off on the morning of April 15 from Base 90.

According to authorities, the aid will first arrive in Amman and will subsequently be transported to Beirut as part of a multinational humanitarian convoy.

The decision to provide support was made by the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), convened by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, in response to a request sent to Romania through the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

The operation is coordinated at the European level, and “European Civil Protection is funding 75% of the transport costs,” the press release further states.

Recomandarea video

PSD stabilește duminică întrebarea pentru referendumul intern de luni: Îl mai susține partidul pe Ilie Bolojan ca premier sau nu
G4Media
„Trucul american” | Unde trebuie puse ouăle în frigider, pentru a rezista mai mult
Gandul
Le plângeai de milă? Câți lei câștigă într-o singură lună acest livrator Glovo pakistanez, din Constanța. Ce sumă trimite acasă
Cancan
FOTO. L-a părăsit pe milionarul cu 35 de ani mai bătrân decât ea pentru că a înșelat-o cu prietena ei
Prosport
Un consilier român din Italia se teme de consecințele pe care le va avea uciderea lui Giacomo Bongiorni de către 3 tineri români: „E inevitabil”
Libertatea
Nu menta și nici mușețelul. Băutura care poate calma rapid colonul iritabil. Reduce balonarea și disconfortul digestiv!
CSID
Top mașini second-hand 2026: ce modele trebuie evitate și care sunt cele mai fiabile
Promotor