Romania’s first high-power hub for charging electric vehicles opens

Romania’s first high-power hub for charging electric vehicles opened on Thursday, announced CNAIR director Cristian Pistol.

The 400 kW heavy-duty vehicle (HDV) charging stations, located on the A1, in the area of ​​Miercurea Sibiului (km 288+810), are equipped with 18 charging points (9 in each direction).

To these are added 16 charging points for electric cars (8 in each direction).

The station, with an installed power of 10 MW, is more efficient than similar stations in Germany (Aral Pulse Hamburg – Moorfelet which has 6 points and 1.8 W) and the Netherlands (Watthub, Geldermalsen, with a capacity of 3.6 MW).

The electricity supplied to the service areas in Miercurea Sibiului covers the needs for lighting, fuel distribution stations, electric light vehicle (EV) charging stations with a power of 300 kW each, heavy electric vehicle (HDV) charging stations with a power of 400 kW each and hydrogen charging stations (to be installed in 2030).

According to the concession contract, hydrogen charging stations will be installed in each service area by the end of 2030 and will have a capacity of 700 bar.