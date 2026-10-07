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Several bank accounts of Călin Georgescu seized by DIICOT

DIICOT prosecutors ordered, on Wednesday, the seizure of several bank accounts opened in the name of Călin Georgescu, investigated in a case regarding the establishment of an organized criminal group and fraud with particularly serious consequences, in a continued form.
Several bank accounts of Călin Georgescu seized by DIICOT
sursa foto: Mediafax Foto
Ioana Târziu
07 oct. 2026, 13:19, English
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DIICOT prosecutors ordered, on Wednesday, the seizure of several bank accounts opened in the name of a 64-year-old defendant, investigated in a case regarding the establishment of an organized criminal group and fraud with particularly serious consequences, in a continuous form. According to MEDIAFAX sources, the seizure is placed on the bank accounts of Călin Georgescu.

The precautionary measure was ordered on October 7, 2026 by DIICOT prosecutors.

According to investigators, Georgescu is being investigated for forming an organized criminal group and for fraud with particularly serious consequences, in a continuous form.

DIICOT specifies that judicial activities are carried out together with the police officers of the Criminal Investigations Directorate within the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police.

Călin Georgescu and his wife, Cristela Georgescu , have been at the DIICOT headquarters for almost four hours on Wednesday, for the second day of computer searches on devices seized from the family’s villa in Mogoșoaia.

Also, the seizure of bank accounts was instituted on the day the Bucharest Court ruled on the appeal filed by Georgescu against the seizure ordered on the family’s home in Mogoșoaia.

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