Sorin Grindeanu: We need a leaner state

„There is consensus on adopting measures aimed at reducing state spending, in the context of negotiations to form the new government,” PSD interim president Sorin Grindeanu told a press conference on Wednesday.

Asked whether there is consensus among the negotiating partners on the formation of the next executive, the PSD leader confirmed, explaining that the common denominator in the negotiations is: „We need to have a leaner state. There is a need to make certain cuts. I’ll give you an example: board member allowances, things that are, after all, related to social justice, things that are related to decisions that redress certain inequities.”

Grindeanu said that there is agreement among political parties on such measures and that they should be implemented without hesitation „Yes, everyone agrees there. These things must be done without any hesitation and they must be done in the coming weeks. And here there is, let’s say, nobody who disagrees.”