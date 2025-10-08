Ștefănuță: Romania launches procedure for accessing the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund

Romania is launching the procedure for accessing the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF). This was confirmed in a meeting that EP Vice-President Nicu Ștefănuță had in Brussels with Petre Florin Manole, Minister of Labour, Family, Youth and Social Solidarity. Through the EGF, the over 400 Amazon Romania employees who were made redundant in the first half of this year will receive support.

On 6 October, European Parliament Vice-President Nicu Ștefănuță received confirmation from the Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Petre Florin Manole, that Romania will access EGF funds, following the redundancy of 417 employees in the north-eastern area of the country. The initiative for this action began after Vice-President Nicolae Ștefănuță reminded Romanian authorities of the Nokia case from 2012, when Romania previously received such EGF funds worth 2.9 million euros.

„I proposed to the Minister of Labour that we initiate the procedure for the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund. The Ministry must launch the procedure and I was pleased to learn directly from the Minister of Labour, Petre Florin Manole, that this will be launched”, Ștefănuță stated.

Accessing these funds represents a concrete step towards strengthening social protection and facilitating professional reintegration for people who lose their jobs due to global changes in the labour market. Through the EGF, beneficiaries will be able to access vocational training programmes, counselling, retraining or support in starting independent activities.