Stelian Bujduveanu is the interim mayor of Bucharest

Stelian Bujduveanu was officially designated interim mayor of Bucharest following a decision adopted by the CGMB in an extraordinary meeting held on Friday. The liberal stressed that he does not intend to take on a full political role, but to guarantee institutional functionality during a period of transition.

„I will not be an elected mayor, I will be an interim mayor who must take care that the city hall functions in the coming period,” Bujduveanu declared in front of the general councilors.

He assured that he would respect the urban planning vision of former mayor Nicuşor Dan and continue implementing essential projects for the Capital, especially in the areas of public transport, infrastructure and district heating.

„If the mayor was elected twice, it means he was right,” said Bujduveanu, advocating for the need for administrative continuity.