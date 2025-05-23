Prima pagină » English » Stelian Bujduveanu is the interim mayor of Bucharest

Stelian Bujduveanu is the interim mayor of Bucharest

Stelian Bujduveanu, deputy mayor and representative of the PNL, was designated on Friday, at the extraordinary meeting of the General Council of Bucharest, to take over the interim position of mayor general in place of Nicuşor Dan.
Stelian Bujduveanu is the interim mayor of Bucharest
Petru Mazilu
23 mai 2025, 13:22, English

Stelian Bujduveanu was officially designated interim mayor of Bucharest following a decision adopted by the CGMB in an extraordinary meeting held on Friday. The liberal stressed that he does not intend to take on a full political role, but to guarantee institutional functionality during a period of transition.

„I will not be an elected mayor, I will be an interim mayor who must take care that the city hall functions in the coming period,” Bujduveanu declared in front of the general councilors.

He assured that he would respect the urban planning vision of former mayor Nicuşor Dan and continue implementing essential projects for the Capital, especially in the areas of public transport, infrastructure and district heating.

„If the mayor was elected twice, it means he was right,” said Bujduveanu, advocating for the need for administrative continuity.