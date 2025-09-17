Supporters of Călin Georgescu clashed with riot police as he left the Ilfov Police headquarters

Georgescu’s supporters gathered at the police station where the former candidate signed for judicial control. Tensions escalated, leading to altercations with the gendarmes.

During the protest against Georgescu’s indictment, one protester was extracted from the crowd and restrained by gendarmes. This individual was fined and subsequently allowed to leave.

„Today, during a public gathering organized near the Ilfov County Police Headquarters, gendarmes acted to remove two individuals who were behaving aggressively. Initially, dialogue teams intervened to diffuse the situation and maintain public order. However, some participants continued to exhibit aggressive behavior, forcing their way through the gendarmerie cordon and protective barriers. Consequently, law enforcement intervention became necessary,” announced the Bucharest Gendarmerie.

According to the gendarmes, the first person who attempted to breach the cordon was removed from the crowd and fined 2,000 lei. A second individual, who tried to impede the actions of the law enforcement officials, was also removed and fined 3,000 lei for obstructing their intervention.

„We note that the situation was quickly brought under control, and law enforcement officers continued to take necessary measures to prevent further incidents,” concluded the statement.