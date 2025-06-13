TAROM temporarily suspends flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Amman

Company representatives announced that „given the decision of the Israeli aviation authorities to temporarily close the airspace, as well as the increase in tensions in the region, TAROM suspends all commercial flights to and from Tel Aviv (TLV), Beirut (BEY) and Amman (AMM), until Monday, June 16, 2025 inclusive.”

TAROM also announced that it „closely follows the evolution of the situation in the area, in collaboration with international authorities and local partners, we will return with updates as soon as conditions allow the resumption of operations in complete safety.”

Passengers who have tickets for the canceled flights can obtain „credit vouchers.”

„Given the current context, TAROM allows passengers who have reservations made until June 13, 2025 and hold tickets for departures up to and including June 16, 2025 to cancel their ticket and convert it into a credit voucher, valid for a future purchase. This policy will be extended if the situation requires it,” TAROM representatives stated.