The application dedicated to the electronic identity card, available since Monday on the MAI portal

The application can be installed on a PC or laptop and comes with a user guide intended to support citizens in accessing the new digital functionalities, the MAI press release states.

The application offers a modern and intuitive user format, through which citizens can view personal information on the CEI (including domicile and residence), authenticate themselves in IT systems or electronically sign documents with the advanced signature issued by the MAI – legally equivalent to a handwritten signature.

At the same time, the application allows access to information from digital certificates stored on the CEI and offers the option to reset authentication and signing PINs, if they have been forgotten.

To use the electronic identity card, a card reader – integrated or external – and the free software application are required.

In parallel, MAI specialists are developing an application for the dematerialization of the CEI, which will allow access to a digital document directly from the mobile phone. This service is included in the D4eID project – Digitalization for the promotion of the identity card, financed by the PNRR and with a completion date of May 2026.

MAI representatives also announce that, starting Tuesday, the electronic service for attesting domicile or residence will also be functional through the same HUB. Users will be able to obtain online a digital certificate signed by the General Directorate for the Registration of Persons, which can be sent by e-mail to any interested institution or person.

Initially, the service will provide certificates in Romanian, with a multilingual version to be introduced later, to facilitate use in other European Union member states, with a qualified signature recognized at European level.

The first electronic identity card is issued free of charge to Romanian citizens starting at the age of 14, within the limits of the funds available through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).