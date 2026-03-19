The coalition moves forward. Bolojan: A formula for the social package has been found

The announcement was made on Thursday after a discussion of the leaders of the governing coalition.

„A formula has been found by which the proposal related to the social package would be supported by the coalition, we had two possibilities. The first was to increase the deficit… we did not go for this option. The second option that we agreed on is to reduce the expenditure component”, explained Ilie Bolojan.

Basically, it is about postponing for the following years some rights obtained by magistrates through court sentences.

„The other amendments will not be approved,” Ilie Bolojan said

The budget discussions will also resume on Thursday.

„Discussions in the budget committee will resume at noon, we plan to start discussions in plenary this evening,” Bolojan said, adding that the budget could be approved on Friday.

The social package was a condition imposed by the PSD to approve the budget and continue in the governing coalition.