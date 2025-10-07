The new headquarters of the National Academy of Music in Cluj-Napoca has been inaugurated

On Monday, Minister of Development Cseke Attila attended the inauguration ceremony for the new headquarters of the Gheorghe Dima National Academy of Music in Cluj-Napoca, a project built by the Ministry of Development, Public Works, and Administration.

„It is a great honor for me to be here today at the inauguration of this institution of high cultural vibrancy. The moment we are witnessing today is concrete proof of the government’s commitment to culture and education. Cluj has a place of honor in the cultural life of the country. The concert hall, music laboratories, studios, rehearsal rooms, and libraries are not just rooms and corridors, but temples of inspiration, and the promotion of music, art, and music education is not a luxury, but a necessity for a healthy society, for opening people’s minds to beauty, tolerance, dialogue, and empathy,” said Minister of Development Cseke Attila.

The project, financed by the Ministry of Development with over 252 million lei, aimed to use the existing building’s load-bearing structure, which was renovated, and to provide adequate space for cultural and educational activities.

Work was carried out to convert three buildings into a performance hall for 1,031 people, which will mainly host artistic events, a university with two lecture halls, classrooms, individual study rooms, a library with a reading room, and administrative spaces, as well as a student dormitory with 56 rooms, each with its own bathroom, for 180 students (22 rooms with two beds and 34 rooms with four beds).

The campus, the largest in Romania, with a total area of 23,161 square meters, also has a sports hall with changing rooms and bathrooms.