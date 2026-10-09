The political crisis, in it’s sixth month. Sorin Grindeanu demands restoration of majority with the Liberals and UDMR

„Romania could already have had a government with full powers, capable of changing the country’s economic direction, if restoring a stable majority had been put before political and electoral calculations,” Grindeanu claims.

„Five months of gridlock have passed and we are once again faced with the same choice: do we put people, the economy and Romania’s interests first, or are we still looking for political formulas that only solve the problem of installing a Government?

PSD supports the restoration of a stable majority alongside PNL and UDMR and is ready to assume the responsibility of governing. All based on a program that would give Romania the chance to recover its economic course, to protect the purchasing power of Romanians, and to massively stimulate investments to create jobs.

A discussion about the future of a country cannot be reduced to just the number of votes needed to install a Government. We must also talk about what happens after the inauguration, about the ability to make decisions and see them through.

„When almost 90% of Romanians said that the country is going in the wrong direction, all parties that received their vote to represent them in Parliament have a duty to take this signal into account and respond through concrete decisions, not just through political declarations,” Sorin Grindeanu said.

The message comes in the midst of a political crisis

The government led by Ilie Bolojan was dismissed by a motion of no confidence on May 5.

President Nicușor Dan appointed on October 5 diplomat Luca Niculescu , secretary of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the fourth nomination for the position of prime minister in this crisis.

After the appointment, Grindeanu stated that the new nomination „continues to defy parliamentary mathematics.”

UDMR announced that it could vote for Niculescu, provided that there were no negotiations with AUR and SOS Romania, PNL said it would decide after analyzing the program and the list of ministers, and AUR announced that it would not give him any votes.

According to some political sources, the inauguration vote could take place on October 19.