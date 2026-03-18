Ţoiu, after meeting with OECD Secretary General: I conveyed the MFA’s firm commitment

„I conveyed to the OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann the MFA’s firm commitment to coordinating the last steps we still have to take to achieve one of Romania’s most ambitious objectives after the effort to join NATO and the European Union,” reads the message published on Wednesday by Oana Ţoiu.

The head of diplomacy in Bucharest announced that the Government will continue its sustained efforts to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, although 23 of the 25 chapters necessary for accession have been closed.

„In the last 3 and a half years, most of the Romanian administration, with the support of the MFA team, has been working intensively on this accession process and has managed to convince 23 OECD sectoral committees that we are already, in most areas, at the level of developed countries,” the message published by Ţoiu also states.

The minister said that two chapters remain to be finalized, Trade and Investment. In order to close these last chapters, the minister called for maintaining the pace of work and the stability of the government. „It is important in the last hundred meters to maintain this pace of work and the stability of the government, good coordination between ministries, agencies, the Government and the Presidency,” the message on Facebook states.

Ţoiu specified that in order to achieve accession, support from the business environment, academia and civil society is also needed.