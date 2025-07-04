Traffic restrictions on the Giurgiu-Ruse Friendship Bridge

According to a press release from the IGPR, the Romanian Police, through the Road Directorate and the Giurgiu IPJ, together with the Border Police, collaborate with the Giurgiu Local Police and the Bulgarian authorities for the efficient coordination of cross-border traffic management measures.

Starting from Friday, during the day, between 10:00 and 20:00, traffic restrictions will be imposed on DN5, the sector between km 63+715 – km 64+884, the Giurgiu – Ruse Friendship Bridge, and road vehicles will park on the DN5 sector, prior to entering the bridge.

Repair works are still being carried out on the Giurgiu – Ruse Friendship Bridge, which is why road traffic is being carried out alternately, on a single lane.

For efficient traffic management, the number of traffic police officers has been increased, in order to prevent traffic jams and ensure traffic flow.

Also, to avoid traffic jams and reduce waiting time, IGPR recommends careful travel planning and the use of alternative routes: