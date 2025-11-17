„UB Researchers Map” – the interactive platform where researchers can stand out

The University of Bucharest announces on Monday the launch of the „UB Researchers Map” project.

The platform is interactive and highlights the presence of members of the university community at international conferences and academic events.

The platform can be accessed on the website www.hartacercetatorilor.ro, and presents, through geolocated pins, information about the participation of UB researchers, professors and doctoral students at scientific conferences, workshops or other international research activities, according to UB.

The new platform launched by the University of Bucharest allows researchers to mark their presence at conferences held abroad, in cities around the world such as Oslo, San Francisco, Seoul or Cape Town.

According to the Times Higher Education – Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025, the University of Bucharest is the first university in Romania and in the top 301 – 350 universities in the world for interdisciplinary scientific research, UB representatives note in the published press release.