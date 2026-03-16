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UniCredit launches €35 billion takeover bid for Commerzbank

Italian bank UniCredit announced on Monday that it has launched a takeover bid worth around €35 ​​billion for Commerzbank, but said it is not seeking, at least for now, total control of the German bank.
UniCredit launches €35 billion takeover bid for Commerzbank
Sursa foto: Hepta
Petru Mazilu
16 mart. 2026, 12:45, English

The Italian bank said in a statement on Monday that the move could raise its stake in Commerzbank above the 30% threshold, „without reaching control”. According to German law, exceeding this threshold requires the launch of a public takeover bid, Bloomberg reports.

The proposed offer involves the exchange of 0.485 UniCredit shares for each Commerzbank share. This would mean around €30.8 for one Commerzbank share. Bloomberg’s calculation indicates a total value of around €34.7 billion.

UniCredit Chief Executive Andrea Orcel told a conference call with analysts that the move meant the bank “would be free to launch a bid if it wanted to.”

“We do not anticipate at this point that we will take such a step. But yes, we have the freedom to do so,” he said.

German financial watchdog BaFin will make a final decision on the offer price in the coming days, UniCredit said.

A takeover of Commerzbank would allow Orcel to create a banking giant in Germany by combining Commerzbank with UniCredit’s German bank, HVB.

The German government, which owns a stake in Commerzbank, has repeatedly said it opposes a takeover by UniCredit.

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