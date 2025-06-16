Unions: Government to be formed by June 30, tough tax measures in the pipeline

Leonard Bărăscu, president of the Sanitas Federation, stated that a new government will be formed by June 30.

The economic measures that are expected to follow “will not be favorable” for citizens.

During a meeting with President Nicuşor Dan, the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) presented a set of eight alternative proposals to counter the “unacceptable” measures being prepared by the authorities. These proposals include:

– Repealing Emergency Ordinance 156/2024, which significantly undermines social dialogue and collective bargaining.

– Conducting a genuine audit of public institutions rather than implementing arbitrary staff cuts.

– Preventing the politicization of public enterprises.

– Improving tax collection and combating tax evasion.

– Ensuring fair tax treatment for all forms of work.

– Resizing interest expenditures.

– Reviewing royalties for natural resources.

– Establishing thematic working groups with social partners to address issues related to administration, taxation, European funds, and the labor market.

The BNS has expressed its opposition to “harsh and superficial” measures, such as unjustified wage cuts or unreasonable taxes, including a proposed “tax on all bank transactions.”