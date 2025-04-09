USR leaders have decided to withdraw their support for Elena Lasconi

They referenced an opinion poll showing Lasconi receiving only 4.1% of the vote, placing her fifth. „It’s a difficult moment, but we cannot put personal egos first,” said Dominic Fritz.

„Our polls, along with all credible surveys, clearly indicate that if the election were held today, it would result in Victor Ponta and George Simion advancing to the second round. Nicuşor Dan would come in third, slightly behind Victor Ponta, while I must state with regret that the USR candidate Elena Lasconi would secure only 4-5% of the vote. We are all grateful for Elena Lasconi’s historic campaign; she is the first candidate from our party to reach the second round, uniting a significant portion of Romanian society that supports Romania’s European path. Unfortunately, we are no longer in that context, and it has become clear that Elena Lasconi cannot reach the second round,” stated Dominic Fritz, Mayor of Timişoara.

He added that USR leaders have decided to convene a Political Committee, „considering the real danger Romania is facing,” to make a choice in favor of Nicuşor Dan.

„In the short term, this is a painful decision for the party. During this political committee meeting, we will vote to support an independent candidate for the presidency of Romania. This was not an easy decision—it was made within the National Bureau with only two votes against it. However, we believe it reflects the majority view of the party members, and especially of the many Romanians who do not want a second round between Victor Ponta and George Simion. This is a challenging moment for us as a party and for Elena Lasconi. We cannot put personal or party pride before the historical stakes we face; we must act with great responsibility. This decision will leave a mark on the USR, and the outcome from the Political Committee will certainly be a sore point, but this wound can be healed with a victory for pro-European forces on May 4, and later on May 18,” Fritz continued.

He also mentioned that Elena Lasconi is determined to proceed with her candidacy and that she does not recognize the decision made by the party leaders.

