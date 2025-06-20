The USR has decided to postpone its vote on joining the government

The meeting of the USR Political Committee, originally scheduled for today (Friday) at 4 p.m., will be postponed to a later date that will be announced soon.

The party emphasized that they are still in negotiations regarding the government program and the appointment of the prime minister.

„Out of respect for our party members and public opinion, we have chosen to delay this meeting until we can have a meaningful discussion,” they added. “We are confident that we will soon be able to put a government agreement to a vote that will help bring Romania out of the crisis and initiate the long-awaited reforms for citizens,” according to the press release.

Similarly, the Social Democrats have also postponed their vote on joining the government amid the conflict between Nicușor Dan and Ilie Bolojan. Following failed negotiations at Cotroceni between the president and Bolojan, the idea of appointing a technocratic prime minister has been discussed publicly.

The disagreement arose when Bolojan pushed for an increase in VAT, which the president opposes.