Vasile Dîncu: The PSD experienced a historic defeat in the presidential elections on May 4

In an interview with RFI, he commented on Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu’s resignation, noting that the current coalition „has lost its way.”

Dîncu expressed hope that this marks „the end of a political style” and suggested that Ilie Bolojan could be „a good solution” for prime minister after the elections. He characterized Ciolacu’s resignation following the electoral failure as indicative of „a historic disgrace” and a significant setback for the PSD. He added that it’s not just the end of a term but also hopefully the conclusion of a political era, though he acknowledged this transformation will not be easy. This resignation serves as confirmation of what many already recognized: the PSD and PNL coalition has lost its direction in recent times.

Regarding the necessity of early parliamentary elections, Dîncu stated, „Everything depends on what happens on May 18 in the second round. We need to see if there are still resources to establish a solid majority that can guide Romania through these challenging times. From a sociological perspective, there are potential scenarios that could lead to stability for at least a certain period.”

When asked what type of government is most likely, Dîncu remarked that forming a stable government will be quite complex. He suggested it would likely still be a government with weaker support in Parliament, given the lack of a significant majority. Thus, he anticipates a formula resembling the current situation, which he believes is the most predictable outcome. He mentioned that the USR has participated in government before and has collaborated on crucial projects in Romania. The UDMR is also viable and supports any type of government. Dîncu believes a majority could be formed as long as the PSD does not withdraw from any coalition.

Concerning whether the PSD should back a minority government, he noted that it would have little symbolic value as a campaigning point between the two electoral rounds as a rejection of the coalition. He advocates for a well-considered majority government, possibly including specialists, as it would need to navigate a transitional period. This is his personal opinion.

When asked about Ilie Bolojan potentially becoming prime minister, Dîncu responded: „Mr. Ilie Bolojan currently enjoys considerable public confidence according to polls and has a good reputation. He is, at least within the framework of the former coalition, the individual with the highest credibility and legitimacy. I do not know if Mr. Bolojan desires this position, but it would likely be a strong solution that carries weight at this time.”