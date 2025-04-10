Victor Ponta says he is ready for all the dirty attacks from the Soros network

Independent candidate Victor Ponta says he is prepared to face all the attacks he claims are coming from the Soros network and from „corrupt individuals who fear him.”

In a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, the former prime minister stated that he will continue to present serious projects to the Romanian people, aimed at helping the country overcome the current crisis.

“I am ready for all the dirty and desperate attacks from the ‘Soros’ network and the corrupt people who fear me. Nothing and no one can intimidate or stop me now. I will not engage in backstabbing like USR, nor will I hide from debates behind a journalist who is consumed by her own Freudian frustrations! I will continue to present serious projects that can help Romania emerge from the current crisis and restore the dignity and security of the future for our people,” Ponta wrote on Facebook.

The former PSD prime minister also recalled the devastating floods in Europe in 2014, emphasizing his government’s role in managing the crisis in Romania.

“Romanians need to know that in 2014, Europe faced the worst floods in 120 years, causing tremendous loss of life and destruction! In Romania, fortunately, we – together with specialists – took the necessary measures, and not a single Romanian life was put at risk. Any material damage was immediately repaired, and compensation was provided. At the same time, Romania, as a good neighbor, helped other countries in need,” he said.

“A leader makes quick and correct decisions – and that’s exactly what I did! Those who now accuse me of blind hatred were, in 2014, working alongside me in the government! Together, we protected Romanians and helped our neighbors! And we must continue doing so!” Ponta added.

To close his message, Ponta shared a quote from a parent: „Because nothing is gained without toil and sacrifice, every day our faith is put to the test. In times of need, we would rather run to the feet of God to ask for mercy and blessing.”