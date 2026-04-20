“We are in the midst of an information war.” Nicuşor Dan at the Financial Education Forum

Financial education is not a technical subject reserved for economists. It is, according to President Nicuşor Dan, an essential survival skill in the 21st century.

“A young person leaving school must know how to take out a loan, how to compare offers, and how to invest,” Dan said Monday at the Financial Education Forum. Without this basic knowledge, any adult lacks essential tools.

There is a proven correlation between a society’s level of financial literacy and that country’s prosperity, says the president. Financially literate people influence public policy. Politicians pay attention to what voters think and adjust their decisions accordingly. In Romania’s case, a lack of financial literacy has led to unsound economic decisions.

A society with solid financial literacy fosters greater entrepreneurship. And without entrepreneurship, the economy “creaks.” Furthermore, private capital—which is insufficient in Romania—would benefit from a greater appetite for investment.

“We are living through an information war,” stated Nicuşor Dan. He said he conveys this message to every professional group he meets.

A concrete example: fake advertisements in which the image of the NBR governor is used to promise 300% returns. “Anyone with financial literacy knows that there is no such thing as a 300% return,” said the president.

But disinformation goes further. It targets people’s very trust in democracy. It tries to draw them toward authoritarian models. “This is an extremely serious matter,” Dan emphasized.

The president explained why he accepted the invitation to the forum. People with professional credibility need to enter online spaces—including TikTok—and expose the deception.

“Otherwise, a whole segment of our society is heading in a completely unhealthy direction,” he warned.

The message was addressed equally to young people, professionals, and decision-makers. Financial education is not a luxury. It is, in the president’s view, a shield against manipulation and a foundation of democracy.