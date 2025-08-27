Zetea: Magistrates must understand that the state is facing financial limitations

This situation is a result of the special pension reform bill.

Zetea emphasizes to magistrates, in light of the protests regarding the pension reform, that they need to grasp the difficult circumstances: „How can you explain to someone who earns four to five thousand lei, or even three thousand lei, that they must go home because the Romanian state no longer has the financial resources to pay their salary? Meanwhile, other public sector employees are earning salaries of 20,000 lei and receiving pensions amounting to 80% of their gross earnings. It’s an impossible situation; these are completely different experiences for Romanians.”

When asked how the state plans to address the deadlock in the judiciary, the PSD vice president responded, “By providing representatives of the CSM with accurate data and correct budget figures. We will have further discussions with them until they understand the difficult period we are all experiencing.”

Zetea also pointed out that “the state cannot impose certain decisions on the justice system, nor can it be forced to provide funds that it does not have.”