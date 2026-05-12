Prima pagină » Tehnologie » Ca în filmele SF. Chinezii au lansau un robot dotat cu o cabină pentru un om

Ca în filmele SF. Chinezii au lansau un robot dotat cu o cabină pentru un om

Chinezii au lansau un robot de mari dimensiuni, dotat cu o cabină pentru un om. Robotul seamănă cu cel din filmele SF. Prețul de pornire este 650.000 de dolari.
Ca în filmele SF. Chinezii au lansau un robot dotat cu o cabină pentru un om
sursa foto: captură video, X
Petru Mazilu
12 mai 2026, 15:51, Știri externe
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Compania chineză Unitree a prezentat un robot uimitor, numit GD01, potrivit NEXTA

În partea superioară, robotul are o cabină completă, în care poate sta o persoană.

Mașina cântărește circa jumătate de tonă și poate să se deplaseze atât pe două, cât și pe patru picioare.

Compania prezintă robotul drept un „vehicul civil”.

Se pare că GD01 este deja pregătit pentru producția în masă. Prețul de pornire este 650.000 de dolari.

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