Ca în filmele SF. Chinezii au lansau un robot dotat cu o cabină pentru un om

Compania chineză Unitree a prezentat un robot uimitor, numit GD01, potrivit NEXTA

În partea superioară, robotul are o cabină completă, în care poate sta o persoană.

Mașina cântărește circa jumătate de tonă și poate să se deplaseze atât pe două, cât și pe patru picioare.

Compania prezintă robotul drept un „vehicul civil”.

Se pare că GD01 este deja pregătit pentru producția în masă. Prețul de pornire este 650.000 de dolari.

Chinese company Unitree has unveiled the GD01 robot, which features a human cockpit instead of a torso

The robot is twice as tall as an adult and weighs half a ton. It can move on both two and four limbs.

The company calls it a “civilian transport vehicle” and says it is ready… pic.twitter.com/sLHH9RUzwf

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 12, 2026