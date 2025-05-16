AUR has accused the Moldovan authorities of preparing vote rigging

These statements were made by Mihai Enache, the leader of the AUR delegation, which requested a meeting with the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) on Friday. As of now, over 11,000 people have already voted in Moldova.

Enache claims, „Turnout is three times higher than normal. This is a massive forced turnout organized by the official institutions of the Moldovan state, involving political parties in Romania, with the support of the Moldovan government and the mayors from the ruling party in the Republic of Moldova.” He urges for „all fraud” to be stopped immediately.

He continued, „Our only request to all responsible institutions is to stop any fraud immediately and ensure that the Romanian vote is respected. We want the results announced on Sunday evening to reflect the votes cast by Romanians, down to the last ballot. We have a delegation of dignitaries in the Republic of Moldova, and there are numerous observers present. There are already significant discrepancies between the number of people entering polling stations and the number of votes reported in those stations. We appeal to state institutions not to distort the Romanian vote.”

Enache further urged the institutions of the Republic of Moldova to adhere to electoral legislation, stating, „Do not force people to go to the polls, control their votes, or blackmail them with the threat of losing their jobs. Stop lying to them and manipulating them by claiming that disastrous consequences will follow if they do not vote for the candidate supported by Ms. Maia Sandu. Let citizens vote freely according to their conscience and do not break the law.”

The AUR delegation has held discussions with representatives of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS). By 1 p.m., 11,626 people had voted in the Republic of Moldova.