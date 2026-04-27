CFR Călători announces changes in the circulation of international trains Bucharest – Budapest

CFR Călători announces, on Monday, that on May 14, 2026, changes will occur in the circulation of some important international trains.

These are the international trains that circulate on the Bucharest North – Budapest route and return.

The circulation of these trains will undergo changes in the context of works on the railway infrastructure between the Recaș and Remetea Mare stations.

Thus, the train IR 72 Bucharest North – Budapest will run normally only on the Timișoara North – Arad – Curtici – Lokoshaza – Budapest route, while on the Bucharest North – Caransebeș segment it will be operated as train IR 12072, departing at 05:29 and arriving at 13:56. Between Caransebeș and Timișoara North, passengers will be transported by car.

In the opposite direction, the train IR 73 Budapest – Bucharest North will run according to the schedule on the Budapest – Lokoshaza – Curtici – Arad – Timișoara North route, and between Caransebeș and Bucharest North it will be operated as train IR 12073, departing at 14:25 and arriving at 23:50. In this case, transshipment by car will also be ensured between Timișoara North and Caransebeș.

Regarding tickets already purchased, CFR Călători announces that „passengers who have tickets for the affected trains may receive, upon request, the value of the purchased and unused tickets (either for the entire route or for the untraveled distance of the respective route), according to the Railway Transport Regulation in force”.