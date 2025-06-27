Dan convenes first meeting of the Supreme National Defense Council in his term

The President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, has convened the meeting of the Supreme National Defense Council, which will take place on Monday, at 12:00, at the Cotroceni Palace, the Presidential Administration announced.

According to the cited source, the agenda of the meeting includes topics related to the status and prospects of the conflict in Ukraine following the illegal and unjustified aggression of the Russian Federation and implications for Romania, the armed forces and means of Romania that can be made available for participation in missions and operations outside the territory of the Romanian state in 2026, an information regarding the phenomenon of tax evasion, as a threat and risk to national security, one regarding the situation created as a result of the flooding of the Praid Salt Pan. Implications for the community and the environment, but also the activity carried out by the National Cyber ​​Security Directorate in 2024 and the main objectives for 2025.

„During the Council meeting, other current topics in the field of national security will also be analyzed,” the statement reads at the end of the statement.

The last meeting of the CSAT took place on April 30, under the leadership of Ilie Bolojan, interim president at the time.