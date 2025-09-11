David Popovici donates his birthday to future champions

On his birthday, David Popovici is donating his birthday to the children and young people in the DAR Scholarships program, organized by the Hope and Homes for Children Foundation. He has chosen to turn his gifts into direct support for 35 young artists, competitive athletes, and Olympians in various disciplines. Donations can be made directly at hopeandhomes.ro/David between September 11 and 18, 2025.

„Every medal I have worn around my neck bears the mark of the people who have accompanied me from childhood to the present day: my parents, my grandmother, my coach, my teachers, my friends, and my colleagues. I have learned that you cannot succeed alone. Performance is built with people. The scholarship recipients I have met through Hope and Homes for Children have impressive stories: they win competition after competition, even though some of them grew up without parents or do not have a functional bathroom. For me, they are the future champions, and we are their chance to fulfill their dreams. I invite you to applaud them together, as loudly as you applaud any champion at any competition. This time, the loudest applause takes the form of donations,” said David Popovici.

David Popovici has been an Ambassador for Hope and Homes for Children since 2023, working with them on several campaigns to improve the lives of vulnerable children: he donated the helmet and goggles he wore when he became world champion to support a former competitive athlete who was battling illness, and he played a decisive role in raising the funds needed to provide a home for five musician siblings.

Last year, on his birthday, David Popovici mobilized nearly 9,000 individual donors in the largest fundraising campaign, through the „Ambassador for Home” campaign, for the construction of a family home, where 11 children with special needs will move at the end of the year.