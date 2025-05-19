Dominic Fritz: The wave of extremism must be addressed through good governance

When asked if he believed that one of the major parties in Parliament should remain in opposition for the next few years, Fritz responded, „To combat extremism, we must understand that it is not the lack of opposition that has allowed the far right to flourish, but the absence of quality governance that provides tangible results for the people.”

He further stated, „If we want to tackle extremism, we must move away from the idea that politics is merely a power struggle among a few individuals gathered around a table in Bucharest.”

„Politics must work for people across the country and beyond. So far, the government has failed to achieve this. The USR will join a government that delivers on these objectives. This is how we can combat extremism – through results, not by relying on another party that only makes grand promises,” the politician said.

Fritz also made it clear that he does not seek a ministerial position. „I want to emphasize that I am the mayor of Timișoara. I was elected for a four-year term last June, and I intend to fulfill that role,” he asserted.

Nicușor Dan obtained 53.6% of the votes, and George Simion 46.4%, after the centralization of the minutes from all polling stations in the country and abroad.

According to the AEP website, the difference between the two candidates was 829,697 votes.

Nicușor Dan had 6,168,696 votes (53.6%), and George Simion received 5,338,999 (46.4%).

In Romania, Nicușor Dan received 55.16% of the votes, and in the diaspora, George Simion received 55.86% of the votes.