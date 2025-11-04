Georgescu on Anca Alexandrescu’s candidacy: I’m not disappointed, there will be no free elections

„I am not disappointed and I am not angry with anyone. Because what I said on Sunday… I expressed my point of view and everyone does as they think. Why? Because it is free will. I cannot say anything else to the Romanian people except that he won”, says former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, present at the police station to sign the judicial control.

He states, however, that „there is no longer any certainty that these elections will be free”.

The AUR party has officially announced that it will support journalist Anca Alexandrescu in the race for the capital’s mayor. The decision was made on Monday evening, during a leadership meeting held at Parliament, which began at 7:00 p.m.

In a message posted on his Facebook page on Sunday evening, Călin Georgescu announced that he was boycotting the elections in Bucharest: „An illegitimate government cannot hold legitimate elections. It is a farce organized under the guise of Good.”