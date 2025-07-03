Health insurance contributions (CASS) for retirees with pensions over 3,000 lei

The draft also includes specific provisions for participants in voluntary and/or occupational pension funds.

The draft stipulates that the monthly taxable income from pensions is determined by deducting the non-taxable monthly amount of 3,000 lei from the pension income, and, where applicable, the health insurance contribution owed under Title V – Mandatory Social Contributions.

For lump-sum payments received by participants in privately managed pension funds and their heirs, the taxable income is calculated as the amounts exceeding the participants’ net contributions, with each pension fund granting a single non-taxable income threshold established by law, and, where applicable, deducting the health insurance contribution owed under Title V – Mandatory Social Contributions, within the limits of the taxable income.

For payments received in installments by participants in privately managed pension funds and their heirs, in accordance with the provisions of Law no. 411/2004, republished, with subsequent amendments and additions, the taxable income consists of the amounts exceeding the participants’ net contributions, to which the non-taxable income threshold established under paragraph (1) is applied, and, where applicable, the deduction of the health insurance contribution owed under Title V – Mandatory Social Contributions, within the limits of the taxable income, for each monthly installment from each pension fund.

For lump-sum payments received by participants in voluntary and/or occupational pension funds and their heirs, in accordance with the provisions of Law no. 204/2006, with subsequent amendments and additions, and Law no. 1/2020, with subsequent additions, the taxable income consists of the amounts exceeding the participants’ net contributions, with each pension fund granting a single non-taxable income threshold as per paragraph (1), and, where applicable, deducting the health insurance contribution owed under Title V – Mandatory Social Contributions, within the limits of the taxable income.

For payments received in installments by participants in voluntary and/or occupational pension funds, as well as their heirs, under the provisions of Law no. 204/2006, with subsequent amendments and additions, and Law no. 1/2020, with subsequent additions, the taxable income consists of the amounts exceeding the participants’ net contributions, to which the non-taxable income threshold under paragraph (1) applies, and, where applicable, deducting the health insurance contribution owed under Title V – Mandatory Social Contributions, within the limits of the taxable income, for each monthly installment from each pension fund.