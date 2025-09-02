Health Minister announces partnerships with Centers of Excellence from the USA for robotic surgery

„We want to establish partnerships with centers of excellence from the United States of America for the development of robotic surgery in Romania. This direction can transform the way complex cases are treated, offering patients greater chances and faster recoveries,” Rogobete announced.

The projects aim at „training and professional development of medical personnel, experience exchanges, research and innovation,” seeking to provide „Romanian doctors with cutting-edge tools”.

The Minister believes that „the dialogue opens real perspectives for consolidating bilateral relations between the medical and academic environments in Romania and the USA” and that „constructive solutions and programs that support patients” can be built.

The initiative represents „a firm step in the direction of modernizing Romanian medicine through innovation, knowledge and international collaboration”.