How the CCR motivates the rejection of the complaint regarding the reform of ANRE, ASF and ANCOM

The Court established that the provisions of the law are constitutional.

The Constitutional Court established that the Government has undertaken its responsibility for the aforementioned Law in compliance with art.114 of the Constitution, as it regulated the streamlining of the activity of ANRE, ASF and ANCOM and justified both the urgency and the necessity of adopting the law.

The Constitutional Court also found that the legislator has the competence to establish legislative measures regarding the reduction of the number of positions and the reduction of the level of basic salaries and/or allowances of the staff of some autonomous administrative authorities.

At the same time, the Court found that, following the new organizational chart and the application of the new staff lists, the criticized law provided that the reassignment of personnel to positions is made by administrative act issued by the head of the autonomous authority; however, the control of these administrative acts does not fall within the scope of the Constitutional Court’s powers.

„The alleged ambiguity of the phrase „a salary scale that provides for a 30% reduction in the level of basic salaries and/or allowances of personnel in the staff lists on July 1, 2025” concerns issues of interpretation and application of the law, and not of constitutionality,” the CCR judges established.

They note that the legislator has established both objective criteria on the basis of which the reorganization of the three autonomous administrative authorities is carried out, as well as effective guarantees for the personnel affected by the criticized legislative measures.

The CCR’s decision is final and generally binding.