Ilie Bolojan announced that he will go to Parliament to provide the explanations requested by MPs

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan stated on Friday in an interview with HotNews that he does not consider „the summoning to Parliament a problem”.

The Head of Government also said that in this case „two clarifications” are necessary.

„There are certain problems (…) we must be careful not to introduce them into this area of ​​political mudslinging”, Bolojan said, referring to the topics related to defense, foreign policy and energy.

„It also concerns our partners”, added Ilie Bolojan.

Finally, he revealed that he received a new invitation to go to Parliament.

„Next week we will set a mutually agreed date (…) yes, I will appear in Parliament”, Ilie Bolojan specified.

PSD and AUR have called the Prime Minister to Parliament for „Prime Minister’s Hour”.

„Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan received with interest the invitation of the PSD and AUR parliamentary groups to Prime Minister’s Hour in the Romanian Parliament, for November 3, at 4 p.m. Parliament is a fundamental institution of democracy, which must be respected as such, and a civilized and serious debate on issues of public interest can only be for the benefit of the citizens of Romania”, the Executive transmitted at the time.

Monday’s agenda, however, is very busy for Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, almost entirely dedicated to the signing of the contract with the Rheinmetall company and discussions on the SAFE Program, „of major importance for Romania’s economy and defense capabilities”. Ilie Bolojan will ask the Permanent Bureaus of Parliament to reschedule „Prime Minister’s Hour” for a day that will allow for the harmonization of agendas, Government representatives stated.