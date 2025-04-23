Ilie Bolojan: Let’s continue modernizing the Armed Forces with gradual budget increase

„Today we celebrate the Land Forces, a vital branch of the Romanian Armed Forces, under the spiritual patronage of St. George the Great Martyr. On behalf of the Romanian state, I extend my gratitude to all military and civilian personnel for the professionalism with which they conduct exercises and carry out combat missions alongside our allies and partners. Today, we honor our war veterans and commemorate all those who, over the years, gave their lives in wars defending our independence and national territory, or in missions fighting terrorism,” said Bolojan.

The acting president also addressed the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and emphasized the importance of continuing the modernization of the Romanian military.

„We are going through a difficult period caused by the war in Ukraine, which impacts the security of our region. The Land Forces, alongside the other branches of the Romanian Army and our allies, play a decisive role in deterring threats and defending the Eastern Flank,” said Ilie Bolojan. „To this end, beyond the current combat equipment programs, we must continue modernizing the Romanian Army through a phased increase in the defense budget, the acquisition of cutting-edge military technology, the strengthening of our national defense industry, and by raising the level of military training.”

The head of state also addressed the importance of training and education in the military.

„A high level of personnel readiness can be achieved both through education in military academies and joint exercises with our allies. Human resources are our most valuable asset and should be treated accordingly. Through the professionalism and dedication of the Land Forces, Romania continues to solidify its position as a pillar of stability in a region gravely affected by the security crisis caused by the Russian Federation. On this anniversary, I commend the Land Forces for the way they honor their military service and wish them continued success in their missions,” Bolojan concluded.