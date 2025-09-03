Prima pagină » English » Ilie Bolojan on Bucharest elections: I hope we’ll find a formula during this month

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan stated that organizing elections for Bucharest's General City Hall depends on an agreement within the governing coalition and could take place either this autumn or next spring. He did not give a firm answer regarding support for a specific candidate.
Prime Minister Bolojan explained that a political decision within the coalition is needed in the coming period. „I hope we’ll find a formula during this month, perhaps in the first half, to make a decision in this regard,” the prime minister declared.

Regarding support for a particular candidate, the head of government stated: „Based on the poll conducted by PNL, the best-positioned candidate from our side is my colleague, the mayor of District 6, Mr. Ciprian Ciucu. He is at the top of trust rankings in the capital and could be a formidable candidate for the General City Hall.”

Concerning potential strategies, the liberal leader argued: „Here it’s evident that it would be good to have a candidate who has significant critical mass behind them, so they have real chances of winning. If there are too many candidates in a certain area, they fracture that voting pool, and an opposing candidate who comes from an area that isn’t majority but has, for example, 30-35%, could win the elections.”