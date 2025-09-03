Ilie Bolojan on Bucharest elections: I hope we’ll find a formula during this month

Prime Minister Bolojan explained that a political decision within the coalition is needed in the coming period. „I hope we’ll find a formula during this month, perhaps in the first half, to make a decision in this regard,” the prime minister declared.

Regarding support for a particular candidate, the head of government stated: „Based on the poll conducted by PNL, the best-positioned candidate from our side is my colleague, the mayor of District 6, Mr. Ciprian Ciucu. He is at the top of trust rankings in the capital and could be a formidable candidate for the General City Hall.”

Concerning potential strategies, the liberal leader argued: „Here it’s evident that it would be good to have a candidate who has significant critical mass behind them, so they have real chances of winning. If there are too many candidates in a certain area, they fracture that voting pool, and an opposing candidate who comes from an area that isn’t majority but has, for example, 30-35%, could win the elections.”