Ilie Bolojan will attend Pope Francis’ funeral

US President Donald Trump has also confirmed that he will attend the funeral with his wife Melania Trump.

Javier Milei, president of Pope Francis’ native Argentina, has also confirmed his participation in the funeral.

Cardinals are due to meet on Tuesday to plan Pope Francis’ funeral, which leaders from around the world will attend ahead of a conclave next month to elect a new head of the Roman Catholic Church, according to Reuters.

Pope Francis died following a stroke and subsequent heart failure, the Vatican announced. The stroke led to coma and irreversible heart failure.

The report on Pope Francis’ cause of death comes about 12 hours after the pontiff’s death.

Francis suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one of his lungs removed in his youth.

Health problems plagued him in the last years of his life, and he was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on February 14 for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.

This led to a 38-day hospital stay, the longest of his papacy.

However, he left hospital on Easter Sunday, the day before his death, to bless thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square.