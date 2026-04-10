Minister of Justice denies backroom deals over prosecutors’ appointments

Justice Minister Radu Marinescu has stated that there was no political deal regarding the appointments of the heads of the prosecution offices, emphasizing that the process was conducted in accordance with the law. He firmly rejected accusations of „backroom deals.”

On Thursday, Minister Marinescu addressed criticism related to the leadership appointments at the General Prosecutor’s Office, the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), and the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). He responded to speculation about a political agreement between President Nicușor Dan and the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

During an appearance on Antena 3, Marinescu dismissed any notions of a secret deal. “This is a conspiracy theory being propagated by those seeking political leverage from this situation. In reality, this procedure was carried out in accordance with the law and the Constitution, transparently, allowing anyone interested to watch the proceedings live. It underwent multiple institutional filters, culminating in an appointment made by the president based on factual and legal grounds that can be reviewed by anyone wishing to engage in a debate,” stated Radu Marinescu.

The minister clarified that the relationship between the Ministry of Justice and the Presidency is strictly governed by the institutional framework provided by law. He reiterated his denial of any political agreements influencing these decisions. “I am not aware of any backroom deal or political agreement,” he asserted.

Moreover, Radu Marinescu rejected claims linking judicial appointments to key positions within intelligence services, such as the SRI and SIE. “There is no such agreement,” the Social Democratic Minister of Justice stated.

In the meantime, the USR (Save Romania Union) issued a statement following President Nicușor Dan’s announcement regarding the new leadership in the prosecutor’s offices. The party welcomed the intention to improve the system but questioned the manner in which the appointments were made.

“We share the president’s desire to enhance the work of the prosecutor’s offices, especially concerning major corruption and tax evasion cases. People need to regain trust in the justice system, and that trust begins with its leadership. This is why we believe these appointments should have been accompanied by a process that unequivocally inspires confidence and transparency. We disagree with the president’s assertion that these appointments do not reflect the PSD’s influence. A process is only as trustworthy as the individuals leading it. Mr. Marinescu, a PSD minister, oversaw a flawed process that failed to inspire trust among many honest prosecutors within the system,” read a press release issued by the USR on Wednesday evening.

On the other hand, President Nicușor Dan announced on Wednesday the signing of decrees for the leadership of the General Prosecutor’s Office, the DNA, and the DIICOT, noting that this process followed lengthy consultations. He dismissed interpretations suggesting that the decisions were solely the PSD’s, insisting that his assessments were independent and based on discussions with magistrates.