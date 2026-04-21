Raed Arafat Questioned by Military Prosecutors: SMURD Helicopter Purchased Without Paying VAT

The purchase reportedly took place in 2017, during Carmen Dan’s tenure as Minister of the Interior.

The helicopter was allegedly purchased from the island near the United Kingdom without paying VAT.

It reportedly cost 4 million euros, according to MEDIAFAX sources.

The loss resulting from the non-payment of VAT is estimated at 1 million euros.

The case involving Raed Arafat was initially under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), but was later closed and referred to the Military Prosecution Section within the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PÎCCJ).

Once the prosecutor was transferred from the DNA to the PÎCCJ – Military Prosecutor’s Office, he resumed the investigation into the Arafat case – the helicopter for “smuggling.”

According to judicial sources, the prosecutor may indict DSU chief Raed Arafat for “smuggling” in connection with the helicopter from the United Kingdom.

In a response on social media, Raed Arafat claims that “to date, no concrete evidence has been presented to indicate the existence of any criminal acts.”

“In the context of recent criminal investigations, I reaffirm my full willingness to cooperate with the competent authorities and to support any legitimate effort to clarify the situation. However, I emphasize that, to date, no concrete evidence has been presented to indicate the existence of any criminal acts. The persistence and expansion of these investigations regarding my person and my professional activity, in the absence of real and verifiable evidence, raise serious questions regarding their validity and proportionality. In particular, I draw attention to the fact that my inclusion in these proceedings appears forced and artificial, based on the assertion of alleged claims of complicity or coordination of activities, in the absence of any actual contribution or involvement on my part in the situations under investigation. Such an unjustified association cannot go unnoticed and is likely to have significant consequences for my reputation, a goal that, in fact, appears to be directly pursued. In this context, it is becoming increasingly evident that these actions go beyond the strictly legal framework, taking on the characteristics of a smear campaign. As I have previously stated, there are indications that these actions are driven not solely by institutional considerations, but also by personal factors, which is incompatible with the standards of impartiality and balance that should govern any public proceeding. Any unjustified undermining of my credibility in this field has consequences that extend beyond the individual level, potentially negatively influencing public trust in intervention mechanisms and in the institutional capacity to respond to emergencies. In a sector where trust, coordination, and professional authority are essential, such actions can have indirect effects, including on the safety of citizens. “I consider it essential that the authorities’ actions be based exclusively on evidence, legality, and good faith, and I express my confidence that the truth will prevail, and that all these issues will be evaluated with objectivity, balance, and responsibility,” Arafat wrote on Facebook.