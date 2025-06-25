Ministry of Development proposes eliminating allowances for ATOP members

It is the first measure proposed by the ministry since the inauguration of the new Government this week, which supports the reduction of public administration costs, by almost 22 million lei per year, respectively 5.4 million lei for the rest of the current year, after the proposed normative act would enter into force.

„We are making central and local public administration more efficient and reducing the costs of public services. We need quality public services offered to citizens, but also a cure for the weakening of the state”, said Minister of Development, Cseke Attila.

According to the draft, starting with September 1, 2025, the activity of ATOP members in the plenary and committees will be unpaid. The measure aims to make local and central public administration more efficient and reduce disproportionate expenses generated by the payment of meeting allowances, which in some counties can reach over 600,000 lei annually.

ATOP is a consultative body, without legal personality, that operates at the level of the municipality of Bucharest and the counties, with the role of supporting the smooth running and efficiency of local police services.

Current allowances, established by local and county councils, vary between 5 and 10% of the allowance of the general mayor or the president of the county council, and in some cases an ATOP member can receive over 3,000 lei for a single meeting, the ministry also specifies.

Currently, ATOP members participate in four ordinary plenary sessions per year, as well as extraordinary sessions, and the funds allocated for their payment are considered disproportionate in relation to the needs of local communities.