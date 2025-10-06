Ministry of Finance launches the tenth edition of the TEZAUR Program

Romanians can invest in TEZAUR government securities between October 6 and November 7, 2025, benefiting from a new opportunity for safe and advantageous savings. The nominal value of the securities is 1 leu, and they are issued in dematerialized form.

Interest is paid annually, and the income obtained is not subject to income tax.

Government securities can be purchased through several channels: online, through the Ghişeul.ro platform (October 6 – November 5) and the Virtual Private Space (October 6 – November 6), at the State Treasury offices (October 6 – November 7), as well as through the postal subunits of C.N. Poşta Română S.A. (October 6 – November 6 in urban areas and October 6 – November 5 in rural areas). Online operations include opening a subscription account, the actual subscription and the transfer of amounts to a bank account.

The TEZAUR program offers several advantages to investors: the securities are transferable, can be redeemed before maturity and allow one or more subscriptions to be made within the same issue. Cancellation of a subscription is possible only during the subscription period, by submitting a request.

Eligible individuals must be at least 18 years of age at the date of subscription. The funds obtained will be used by the Ministry of Finance to finance the budget deficit and refinance public debt. The issue prospectus and any amendments are published on the websites of the Ministry of Finance and C.N. Poşta Română S.A.