Nicușor Dan: Electricity will become increasingly important

„Nuclear power is one of the areas where, in global competition, Romania has a competitive advantage that began perhaps 100 years ago with Horia Hulubei and other researchers, the Nuclear Physics Institute, and all the work done so far. We’re not just talking about electricity; we’re talking about processes connected to this where Romania matters. We’re talking about secondary benefits, such as medicine, where again Romania has a competitive advantage. As for me, the work we will have at Cernavodă—the rehabilitation of plant 1, reactors 3 and 4, for which work is ongoing—I support these, including the work on small modular reactors at Doicești,” says President Nicușor Dan, who was visiting the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant on the occasion of launching work on the Unit 1 retechnologization project.

The head of state affirms that nuclear energy is a matter of national security.

„The technology and partners are partners we can rely on. I’m talking about Canada, Korea, Italy, the United States—states that think like us regarding international order. And the last thing: electricity will become increasingly important as time goes on. We will enter a phase where artificial intelligence will have a very significant role in the global economy, and artificial intelligence means electricity and brilliant minds, and again I believe we have a competitive advantage here. So, success in all the work that follows,” Dan concludes.