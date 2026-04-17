Probe after a post in which a man claims he is raising money to assassinate President Dan

The post sparked strong reactions online, and the situation became even more serious after several people reportedly expressed support for the author’s initiative in the comments section.

According to sources close to the investigation, cited by local media, the Romanian Police took up the case on their own initiative and began an investigation to identify the person who published the message. Investigators are analyzing both the authenticity of the account from which the post was made and the context in which it appeared, to determine whether it constitutes a real threat.

Authorities treat such cases with the utmost seriousness, given that messages inciting violence or threatening the safety of individuals may constitute serious crimes punishable by law.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing, and police are attempting to track down the man to clarify all the circumstances and take the necessary legal action.