PSD officially announces ministers’ resignations: Marks the Start of the Change Demanded by Romanians

“The PSD states that the resignations of the Social Democratic ministers represent the political act through which the party’s decision to withdraw political support from Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan was formalized. As of this moment, the prime minister no longer has the support of a parliamentary majority, which means he no longer has the democratic legitimacy to exercise the leadership of the Romanian Government. “According to the Constitution, no group or individual may exercise national sovereignty in their own name, contrary to the will of the parliamentary majority resulting from free and democratic elections,” the PSD states.

According to the PSD, remaining at the helm of a dysfunctional government lacking a parliamentary majority “constitutes a profoundly irresponsible approach, with negative implications for the national economy.”

“The withdrawal of PSD ministers does not represent an abandonment of governance, but rather an act that initiates the change demanded by a large majority of Romanian citizens. Recession, inflation, and the collapse of consumption and production demand such a change! It would have been irresponsible to continue down the same path that has proven to be wrong, especially given the geopolitical context in which we find ourselves!” the PSD states.

The Social Democrats say they are prepared to participate in the formation of a new pro-European government and to support a prime minister—whether a politician or a technocrat—who is responsive to citizens’ concerns and capable of collaborating with the parties that provide the parliamentary majority.

“Until a new government is formed, the PSD will provide parliamentary support for the adoption of the legislative acts necessary to carry out projects with European funding. Furthermore, the resigning PSD ministers will continue to fulfill their governmental duties until the completion of legal procedures, which conclude with the publication in the Official Gazette of the presidential decree regarding the vacancy of their positions. During this period, the PSD ministers will no longer participate in government meetings but will delegate their representation to the secretaries of state appointed by the other parties in the governing coalition,” the press release further states.

The PSD ministers arrived at Victoria Palace on Thursday to submit their resignations from the Romanian government.

The six PSD ministers arrived at 2:00 p.m. to resign from their posts.