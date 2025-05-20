PSD President Marcel Ciolacu has resigned from the party leadership

The PSD leadership is currently considering proposals for a new leader. Among the names being mentioned are Sorin Grindeanu and Daniel Băluță. Marius Budăi, the former PSD Minister of Labour, commented on the situation, saying, „This is a delicate moment for the PSD right now.”

Budăi emphasized the need for a clear discussion within the party: „This is not the first difficult moment we are facing. There will clearly be a debate within the PSD, and it will be a democratic one. From my point of view, we need to focus on three main directions. First, we must take a definitive stance on the future government and communicate this clearly. Second, we need to choose a team that will represent the PSD in future meetings with the president-elect and attend consultations with the new president. Lastly, we must also select a team to manage the interim period following Marcel Ciolacu’s resignation. We will see how long this interim period will last.”

When asked if he agreed with the opinion of Buzău Mayor Constantin Toma, who stated that the PSD should join a coalition of pro-European parties in the government, Budăi responded, „It is not a question of commitment.”

He explained, „We were part of the government that took office in November 2021, after a time when Romania was in disarray. We joined forces with colleagues from the PNL, formed a government, and personally worked on the governing program of the alliance. We collaborated closely, developed a governing program, and adhered to it. The PSD is not shying away from its responsibilities and has proven that we can step up during challenging times. We need to make a decision internally, without external pressure, since we haven’t pressured anyone. It is time for us to discuss our options and determine the best course of action.”

Budăi also remarked that the PSD should carefully consider whether having all pro-European forces in government at this time might be dangerous. „These decisions must be carefully weighed to ensure they are appropriate – not just for the PSD, PNL, or USR, but for the communities we represent and the country as a whole,” he added.