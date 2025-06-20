The PSD has not ruled out the possibility of a government led by a technocratic prime minister

While the PSD remains open to the idea of a technocratic prime minister, a decision on whether or not to participate in the government will ultimately be made by the party members.

Marius Budăi, a PSD MP and former Minister of Labour in the Ciucă-Ciolacu governments, stated on B1Tv that in this scenario, politically appointed ministers must work alongside the technocratic prime minister.

When asked if the PSD would accept a technocrat leading the government, Budăi clarified that there is currently no such proposal under consideration. „We do not have this request on the table that would allow us to make a decision regarding the nomination of a technocrat prime minister. I do not believe that a technocrat prime minister can effectively govern. However, if that situation arises, it is essential that politically appointed ministers work with him. I’m not sure it’s the best decision, but if it comes to that, they will need to cooperate because we must take action to move forward,” Budăi explained.

The possibility of a technocratic prime minister has surfaced recently following the breakdown of discussions at Cotroceni between President Nicușor Dan and Ilie Bolojan. The disagreement occurred when Bolojan insisted on increasing VAT, a measure that the president opposes.