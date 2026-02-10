Prima pagină » English » Rapid sports base, modernized with 50 million lei

The sports base of the Rapid Bucharest club will be modernized with 50 million Lei, announced the Minister of Transport, Ciprian Şerban, on Tuesday.
Foto: Facebook/Ciprian Serban
Petru Mazilu
10 feb. 2026, 18:52, English

The Minister of Transport announces that he signed on Tuesday, together with George Tuţă, the mayor of Sector 1, and Vlad Andronescu, the director of the Rapid Club, the collaboration protocol for the financing of the modernization, rehabilitation, expansion and equipment of the base of the Rapid Bucharest Sports Club.

„The financing will be provided in stages from the budget of Sector 1, the investment will bring significant social and community benefits. Its total value is approximately 50 million Lei. In turn, the Rapid Club will contribute to the costs of modernizing the sports base,” wrote Ciprian Şerban on Facebook.

The base will be used by both performance athletes and the local community, so residents of Sector 1 will have access to sports activities in a modern, airy and safe space.

