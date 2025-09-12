Romania gives up on 400 fixed speed cameras: project stalled due to lack of funding

The reason: The government has not allocated the necessary funding, and the tender for the acquisition of the video cameras has not been launched.

„CNAIR cannot start the procedure for the acquisition of the 400 surveillance cameras at this time, because there is no concrete source of funding. Once this is established, we will be able to launch the tender and implement the system,” said CNAIR spokesperson Alin Șerbănescu, as reported by ProMotor on Friday.

The budget required for the project is estimated at 79 million lei excluding VAT.

From previous experiences, the completion of such a project can take up to a year and a half from the launch of the tender, which means that the radars could become functional in 2027 at the earliest.

Currently, Romania does not have fixed radars. The Traffic Police has 1,186 mobile radars, of which 700 are pistol-type mounted on tripods, and the rest on special vehicles.

The automatic e-SIGUR system, implemented nationwide since March 2025, recorded over 15,500 possible speeding violations in the first six months.

During the same period, the authorities applied approximately 350,000 fines and suspended almost 33,000 driving licenses for exceeding the legal speed limit.